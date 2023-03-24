FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC roasted over calling Republican parents’ rights bill ‘fascism:’ ‘Clown show every time she talks.’
Conservative commentator Dale Franks tweeted, “So, limiting government power in favor of individual rights is ‘fascist’. Good to know.”
“BREAKING: Unhinged socialist doesn’t know what fascism is and wants to cut genitals off children,” Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report said.
“AOC thinks parents don’t have the right to know if their child decides to change genders,” the Media Research Center tweeted.
North Carolina congressional candidate Christine Villaverde wrote, “AOC wants the ‘nanny state’ to be in charge of our children. Parents have had enough of government overreach!”
Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Breaking: Bartender doesn’t know the meaning of words.”
To be fair, AOC has a lot of experience with various offshoots of the F-word:
● AOC rocks Black Panthers shirt, touts group’s free food program.
● AOC chief of staff criticized for wearing shirt touting Nazi collaborator:
As one wag joked on Twitter in 2019, “Look just because she’s favorably comparing herself to the lady that Franco liked a lot who sheltered Mengele doesn’t mean… OK, I forgot where I was doing with this.”