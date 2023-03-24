FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC roasted over calling Republican parents’ rights bill ‘fascism:’ ‘Clown show every time she talks.’

Conservative commentator Dale Franks tweeted, “So, limiting government power in favor of individual rights is ‘fascist’. Good to know.”

“BREAKING: Unhinged socialist doesn’t know what fascism is and wants to cut genitals off children,” Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report said.

“AOC thinks parents don’t have the right to know if their child decides to change genders,” the Media Research Center tweeted.

North Carolina congressional candidate Christine Villaverde wrote, “AOC wants the ‘nanny state’ to be in charge of our children. Parents have had enough of government overreach!”

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Breaking: Bartender doesn’t know the meaning of words.”