May 12, 2023

NOTHING HERE TO SEE, REALLY? It seems starkly obvious that House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is just beginning to peel back layers of evidence of what looks like a Biden Bribery Bonanza. Here’s my look at just two of the foreign connections, Romania and China.

Posted at 11:06 am by Mark Tapscott