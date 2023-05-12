NOTHING HERE TO SEE, REALLY? It seems starkly obvious that House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is just beginning to peel back layers of evidence of what looks like a Biden Bribery Bonanza. Here’s my look at just two of the foreign connections, Romania and China.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.