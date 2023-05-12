CANCERS LOVE SUGAR, SO THIS MAKES SENSE: Popular Obesity Drug Turns Out to Have a Secret Cancer-Killing Effect. “A popular obesity drug has been found to restore the function of immune cells that target cancer, regardless of whether people lost weight with the treatment. A small trial led by a team of Irish researchers investigated whether semaglutide, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, could also help ease problems with cellular metabolism in people with obesity which may explain their higher rates of cancer and infections.”