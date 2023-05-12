DON SURBER: Media Angry At CNN: Having rejoiced at Fox shutting down Tucker Carlson — which vaporized Fox’s audience — the media had ice cold water thrown on its face on Wednesday night when CNN broke the moratorium on giving President Trump live coverage.

Plus: “The mean girls in the media did not get their way, and boy are they mad. They spurted article after article condemning CNN for letting Trump speak. At the same time they said it was not a news event, they covered it in plenty of news stories.”