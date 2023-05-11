LEAKED: Emails Show Biden State Department Sought to Protect China During Spy-Balloon Fiasco. “In other words, instead of punishing China for its insanely provocative violation of US airspace and sovereignty, Blinken had his lackeys pause major human rights and trade measures. That included already planned actions to sanction Chinese tech companies like Huawei and to combat China’s genocide of the Uyghurs.”
