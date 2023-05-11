ABOUT TIME: Suing the FBI for the Tennessee shooter’s manifesto. “It’s now been well over a month since transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale shot and killed six people including three children in a Christian school in Tennessee. Initial statements from the police indicated that the shooter had left behind a suicide note and a “manifesto,” along with other documents. But unlike other mass shootings, the FBI kept the documents from the public while they were conducting their investigation. On April 27, the Nashville Police said they were nearly finished and anticipated releasing the documents to the media. But now the FBI has turned around yet again and refused to do so. This week, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is taking the FBI to court in an effort to compel them to give up the manifesto.”