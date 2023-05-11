GOOD: DEA extends prescriptions for controlled drugs via telemedicine. I think the telemedicine changes in general are here to stay, and that’s good.
Though TBH I don’t think a federal agency should be regulating this stuff at all.
GOOD: DEA extends prescriptions for controlled drugs via telemedicine. I think the telemedicine changes in general are here to stay, and that’s good.
Though TBH I don’t think a federal agency should be regulating this stuff at all.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.