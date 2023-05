BIDENS FOR SALE OR RENT, INFLUENCE TO LET AT FIFTY CENT(S): Nine Biden Family Members Received Over $10 Million From Foreign Nationals, Hid Money in Shell Companies.

Nothing will come of this, but in a perfect world, we’d put them in a container*, all neat, with a big bow and ship them to China. Because buyers should get what they bought.

*What? We’d punch air holes on the top. We’re not monsters.