PARASITES DEMAND CONTINUED ACCESS TO BLOODSTREAM: Government employees union sues to strike down US debt limit as default looms. “A union for U.S. federal government employees filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming a law setting a $31.4 trillion debt ceiling is unconstitutional as political leaders seek to avoid a historic default expected as soon as next month.”
