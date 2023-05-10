LEGAL TEAM; METH… HOOKERS… IS THERE A DIFFERENCE, REALLY? Hunter Biden Claims He Took Out Personal Loans To Pay Legal Team, Has Incurred ‘Substantial’ Debt.
You’d think the IV of money from China would cover it… I guess I’m naive.
