SHOW TRIAL IS SHOW TRIAL: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case.
And the left thinks we give a flying fig.
SHOW TRIAL IS SHOW TRIAL: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case.
And the left thinks we give a flying fig.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.