JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: What markets are telling us about ChatGPT as a general purpose technology. “It’s early days for generative AI — which can create realistic text, images, and audio —but the early signs are promising with initial studies showing big productivity boosts for writers, coders, and customer service. And as I’ve written many times, my goal for AI-machine learning more broadly is as a super research assistant to aid scientists and technologists. That is the application with both the most promise and the most difficulty to forecast.”