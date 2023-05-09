LEFTY: Those ethics complaints against Thomas? We are making them up. “If the Supreme Court were doing what liberals want, all those ethics complaints would be unnecessary. But since the Left lost the majority on the Court, it’s time to discredit it. That is pretty much the argument Chris Geidner makes in his blog Law Dork (I love the name, I have to admit, so kudos for that Chris!)”
