IT CAME OUT OF THE SKY, LANDED JUST A LITTLE SOUTH OF AMWELL: Apparent meteorite strikes house in New Jersey.
Fun fact: $17 million in 1969 dollars is $139,418,307.40 in 2022 dollars, according to the Inflation Calculator. Okay, not exactly “fun.”
