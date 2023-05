HMM: Parkinson’s May Be Caused by a Common Aquatic Bacterium. “A common genus of microbe found in wet, boggy environments could play a key role in the development of Parkinson’s disease, by excreting compounds that trigger proteins inside brain cells to form toxic clumps.”

I don’t know if eliminating Desulfovibrio bacteria with antibiotics is possible, but if I had Parkinson’s I’d give it a try.