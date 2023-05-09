MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Who Is Running This Coordinated Campaign To Delegitimize The Supreme Court?

It’s obviously not just an effort by the media, but a larger effort by the left to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Thhey feel this is the one instutiton that they haven’t captured, they’re upset that some decisions have not gone their way and they’re trying to bully.

What’s interesting about these stories is they sort of allege something nefarious without explaining what the nefarious thing is, and so there’s no crime involved. They’ll say we wish that the rules were different so that he would have had to disclose this thing that he didn’t have to disclose according to the rules. I’m very interested in who’s organizing this concerted effort. You’ve got multiple media companies, it’s all a very well-laid-out PR strategy, that would be that would good for the media to look into, who’s running this organized effort to take on the court?