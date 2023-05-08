DUKE HEALTH’S ANTIRACIST “PLEDGE” IS NOT GUIDED BY SCIENCE. From the article: “After much back and forth, I received the following reply from a Duke Health senior administrator: ‘I concede that I cannot find a [clinical] trial that proves implicit bias is the cause of worse health outcomes for African Americans. Believe me. I have looked.'”

Science cannot be the arbiter of moral choices. If “science” proved that the world would be better off in the aggregate if we carpet bombed (say) Dog River, Saskatchewan, off the map, would that make it right? Obviously not, so cut it out, “science.”