“THIS POLL IS JUST BRUTAL FOR BIDEN:” George Stephanopoulos’ Unfiltered Reaction To New Trump-Biden Poll Says It All. “The new poll showed that Biden would lose to Trump, 49% to 42%. What’s more, 18% of the majority of American voters who believe Trump should be held criminally accountable for attempting to overturn the 2020 election said they would vote for Trump anyway.”

Well, that’s how bad Biden has been. Or, rather, his administration, since he’s a dotard and a puppet.

Plus: “Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile later said she lost sleep when the poll came out, suggesting Biden and his team have failed to connect with voters, Mediaite noted. According to the poll, 58% of Democratic-leaning voters would prefer a candidate other than Biden, who sank to his lowest approval rating in the new poll — 36%.”