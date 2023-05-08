CHANGE:
The pro-Pinochet party won and the left doesn't have veto power to change the constitution. What a turnaround in Chile. https://t.co/pgNbBrc94A
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 8, 2023
CHANGE:
