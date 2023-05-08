SO MANY PEOPLE IN THIS SITUATION, AND THE TIME IS GETTING WORSE FOR IT: My Mixed Marriage.
I’m so happy in my marriage we’re more or less in the same place politically, even if I’m way more political than he is.
