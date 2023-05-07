YES, A CLOWN SHOW BLOWN UP INTO A REICHSTAG FIRE: Bill Barr Says Jan. 6 Riot Was ‘A Clown Show.’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday that the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building was “a clown show” and posed no threat to democracy. “I thought Jan. 6 was a clown show,” Barr said during an event at the City Club of Cleveland about his book, “Another Damn Thing,” that aired on CSPAN Friday. “Anyone who thinks the republic was in serious danger on Jan. 6 is out of touch.”

Yep. And yet an institution that Barr has invested a lot in defending — the United States Department of Justice — has thrown standards out the window to “Insurrection” that clown show into a Reichstag fire, locking people in solitary and sentencing them to years in prison for behaviors that aren’t prosecuted at all when done by Democratic client groups.

Barr should be calling for those protesters to be released, and for the DOJ officials who prosecuted them to be held accountable for abuse of power. Maybe he’s warming up to that.

Also, nobody “stormed” the Capitol, since they were let inside by the Capitol Police.