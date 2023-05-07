DOES ANYONE ELSE GET THAT THIS IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACT BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: Fox News Finds Hundreds of Migrants Crossing Into Texas Overnight.
Unlike all the things they do, defending the borders is their constitutional duty.
