IF WE COULD MAKE SURE ONLY THE “SANCTUARY CITIES” ARE INVADED: Biden Border Crisis: Illegal Migrants in Chicago Being Housed in Police Stations.
And that we can set up a checkpoint to get out of them, I wouldn’t mind as much.
IF WE COULD MAKE SURE ONLY THE “SANCTUARY CITIES” ARE INVADED: Biden Border Crisis: Illegal Migrants in Chicago Being Housed in Police Stations.
And that we can set up a checkpoint to get out of them, I wouldn’t mind as much.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.