EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY FOR THE NARRATIVE:

Now it is easier to discredit the legacy corporate media when they try to push a fake news narrative. Many accounts on Twitter version 2.0 are much larger than the obsolete news media.

Without the censorship of Twitter version 1.0, the media doesn't have the same protection. https://t.co/mxmPd194OU

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 7, 2023