FLORIDA PASSES BILL INTENDED TO IMPROVE CAMPUS DEBATES AND BAN FLAGRANTLY IDEOLOGICAL HIRING. I think there is good reason to be cautious about such bills. But you know what would stop them in their tracks without any concerns about legislative bigfooting? Campuses could improve debates and stop the flagrantly ideological hiring.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.