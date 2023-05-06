LIFE IN OUR BANANA REPUBLIC:
When they said hiring more IRS agents was about making "billionaires" pay their fair share, they meant you ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YDuMBgfhPy
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 6, 2023
