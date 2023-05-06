RUNAWAY POPULARITY: Drugmaker Norvo Nordisk limits obesity drug Wegovy in U.S. “Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it will limit distribution of its low-dose versions of the wildly popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, to ensure that people already taking the drug will have enough supply. The medication is one of three drugs from a class known as GLP-1 agonists. These medications have been shown in studies to be effective for weight loss but have faced shortages amid a boom in sales triggered by celebrity endorsements, the company said in a statement Thursday.”