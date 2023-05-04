HISTORY: The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did. “Every time the U.S. government’s debt gets close to the debt ceiling, and people start worrying about a possible default, the Treasury Department, under either party, says the same thing: ‘The U.S. government has never defaulted on its debt!’ Every time, this claim is false.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.