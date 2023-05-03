SPACEX/STARLINK KICKED THIS REVOLUTION OFF: Answering the Call: How Apple Started Working with Satellite to Save Lives. “It wasn’t that long ago that Apple was not part of the satellite ecosystem. It is one of the most revered companies in the world, and while a lot of the industry uses Apple products in their daily life, connecting Apple and the satellite industry had never been done before. But that all changed late last year, when Apple inked a deal with Globalstar to bring its Emergency SOS via satellite to iPhone 14 users, providing access to emergency services to people that are off the grid and away from a terrestrial and wireless connection.”