JEFFREY CARTER: Supply Side Economics Works-See School Choice.

The supply side is very different and what is better is it enables people to be free to choose. It creates and moves competition along, which is great for innovation. Supply-side economic thinking is a direct threat to central planners in both political parties.

This is why teacher’s unions, Marxists, bureaucrats, and Democrats fight so hard against school choice despite the fact that well over 60% of parents want it. Besides, when you delve into the data, kids that go to private schools do better than kids that go to public schools. People aren’t stupid and see it. They want a shot at the brass ring too.

America started public schooling to try and educate people because it was good for our country. We had a lot of illiterate people running around. Guess what? Now that the process of government-run public schooling has become the Industrial Education Complex and totally controlled by unions and the hard hard left wing, we have a whole lot of illiterate people running around. We have gone full circle and it’s costing us not only a bundle in government budgets but an even larger amount when you look at the opportunity costs of having an uneducated population that cannot critically think.

Hence, at the state level, legislators need to pass a school choice program. Any program. Fund it. Build on it. Get that foot in the door. The first thing that happens is it creates competition with the government-run public school system which is a core tenet of America. Competition makes everyone better. The second thing it does is enable freedom of choice by empowering parents. All of a sudden, they have money to allocate. They will allocate it to the best return on investment based on the way they see it for their children. No one ever wants worse for their kids.