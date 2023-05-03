May 4, 2023

SELF DEFENSE: Verbal De-Escalation Is A Learned Skill. The very first lesson of my karate class in high school was this. Lewis Simerly quoted “a mild reply turneth aside wrath” and made us practice responding to threats in ways that weren’t wimpy but weren’t provocative either. Then we learned to punch and kick because hey, that doesn’t always work.

Posted at 5:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds