UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK ON KREMLIN: Kremlin Says Ukraine Sent Two Drones to Attack Vladimir Putin.

They’re calling it terrorism, but he’s a legit military target in war, as is the Kremlin. And it’s kinda rich coming from a guy who started with war with an effort to kidnap the Ukrainian leadership.

More:

💥 It is reported that there were 2 explosions in the Kremlin that night.

Russian media writes: « Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike with UAVs on the Kremlin presidential residence.

The Kremlin called these actions a planned terrorist act, an attempt on the life of… pic.twitter.com/QHcurfyd6X

— ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) May 3, 2023