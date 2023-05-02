RICH LOWRY: Academia’s twisted reasons for shelving the SAT. “The deeper problem with the SAT, of course, is optics; it doesn’t produce the racial outcomes that the people who run institutions of higher education, especially elite ones, want. At the end of the day, the test that has been smeared over the years as a tool of white supremacy is a conveyor belt for Asian Americans into top colleges in numbers that college administrators find embarrassing and inconvenient. . . . This is where the SAT is unwelcome in another way. As an objective measure of preparedness with hard numbers attached, it provides incontrovertible evidence of the racial bias against Asian Americans in admissions. Who wants that? With a likely loss in the Supreme Court’s big affirmative-action case looming, colleges and universes are already finding a way to finagle out of the decision.”