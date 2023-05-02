CHANGE: San Francisco DA decides not to charge Walgreens security guard who shot and killed shoplifter. “Anthony fired only one shot. It’s not clear if Brown actually had a knife at the time of the shooting or merely claimed he did. Still, Anthony asked him to leave and Brown could have done that. Instead, he turned and moved toward Anthony after making a threat to harm him. Brown was escalating the situation and Anthony can’t be expected to stand there and wait to find out if Brown actually has a knife. DA Jenkins basically concluded that Anthony had grounds to be afraid and was acting in self-defense. I’ve seen one unconfirmed report that Anthony, the security guard, is black. In any case the evidence suggests Brown was shot because he threatened to stab Anthony, not because he was black or trans or homeless.”

That the DA is willing to ignore the usual gang of protesters is evidence that something’s changing.