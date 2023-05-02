MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE: Florida Woman charged with felony assault on Rep. Matt Gaetz.
The media and Democratic politicians have ginned up this climate of hate, and must be made to take responsibility for the resulting violence.
MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE: Florida Woman charged with felony assault on Rep. Matt Gaetz.
The media and Democratic politicians have ginned up this climate of hate, and must be made to take responsibility for the resulting violence.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.