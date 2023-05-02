THE HEADLINE SAYS IT ALL: The headline on today’s edition of Issues & Insights (I&I), that is. It reads: “Joe Biden is Guilty of Child Abuse – At Scale – And Nobody Cares.” That’s a profoundly disturbing headline but I&I has the facts:

“Congress last week heard from a whistleblower who told lawmakers that not only has the Biden administration lost contact with these [85,000] unaccompanied border-crossing children, it hasn’t been properly vetting the sponsors with whom the federal government places them after they get here.

“Tara Lee Rodas told lawmakers at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing that she’d volunteered to help the Biden administration deal with the flood of illegals, but then saw first-hand what she described as a ‘sophisticated network’ of child migrant smuggling.

“’Some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organizations,’ she told lawmakers. ‘Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.’”

Rodas’ testimony was not the first public airing of these horrendous facts. Even the New York Times is reporting on the terrible situation that has developed at the U.S. border with Mexico since January 2021.

An estimated 85,000 children disappeared. How many of them were simply abandoned in the wilderness of Southwest Texas, left to starve, die of exhaustion or snakebite, killed and eaten by mountain lions?