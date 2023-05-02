JEFF GOLDSTEIN: Mehdi I’m Amazed. “Smear merchant, plagiarist, careerist, and intellectual weathervane Mehdi Hasan, MSNBC host and best-selling author of Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking — which he may or may not have written, if past practices are any indication — has of late made waves as one of the media’s most aggressive peddlers of leftist agitprop. In the wake of Matt Taibbi’s Congressional testimony concerning ‘The Twitter Files,’ for instance, Hasan accused the independent journalist of committing perjury, an intentional and scurrilous misrepresentation that nevertheless had the effect of prompting Democrat Stacey Plaskett, Congressional delegate from the Virgin Islands, to send Taibbi a letter repeating the perjury charge and suggesting his testimony before a House Committee could be punishable with up to 5 years jail time. This was, of course, an unprecedented attack on journalism — one that Taibbi himself clapped back at.”