UGH: Ireland about to execute free speech as in “kill it off permanently.” “For a country that has spent a good portion of its existence with a boot on its throat, you’d think the Irish would be a bit more particular about the concept of ‘freedom:’ which constituted the same, what measures impede or crush it, and thereby do everything in their power to avoid those. Again, you’d think but WHOA, NELLY, would you ever be wrong.”

As with the Scots, I think the freedom-loving members of that nation went elsewhere already.