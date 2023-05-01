CDR SALAMANDER: Humility & Hard Questions Win Wars: The War Gods of the Copybook Headings are not happy with us.

Good leaders with sound ideas and well developed plans will welcome hard questions and informed challenges. Bad leaders with weak ideas and compromised plans will be defensive, flinty, and more often than not will resort to appeals to authority or credentialism. Those are your warning signs.

True in almost every area.

Plus: “As the West runs around the planet trying to scrape up all the artillery rounds they can find and start to understand why the ‘easy’ button does not seem to be working for new production, let’s check in to what helped us get here. . . . This was unknown? No, it was known, it was just inconvenient to someone’s pet project. Oh, and yes, it is a crisis.”