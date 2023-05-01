IT’S AN ALL-OUT WAR ON THE JUDICIARY FROM THE PEOPLE WHO WERE RECENTLY BLEATING ABOUT “RULE OF LAW:” The Anatomy of a Washington Post Smear Campaign: The paper claimed conservative judge Matthew Kacsmaryk violated legal ethics. Ethics experts say otherwise.

Related: “A full-blown Color Revolution-style attack on the US Supreme Court as an institution is now in its early stages:” A color revolution edging into a hot war on the conservative Justices.

Also related: Justice Samuel Alito: ‘This Made Us Targets of Assassination:’ The author of the Dobbs abortion ruling answers attacks on the court’s ‘legitimacy.’