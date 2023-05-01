DON SURBER: Kennedy Jr. is a Trojan Horse. “Commentators on the right tend to suffer the Bush Syndrome of wanting love and respect from the enemies of America we call the left. This explains the praise of Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the presidential nomination.”

It’s fun that there’s someone out there saying (some of) the things he’s said. And it’s generally the case that incumbents who face strong primary challenges lose in the general election. But yeah, ultimately he’s not my friend.

UPDATE: In the comments, this from Howie Carr:

But whatever you say about RFK Jr., he never drowned a woman, like his uncle. He never crippled one, like his brother. He never raped an underage babysitter, like another of his brothers. He’s never been accused of raping a woman, like one of his cousins, or beating a teenaged neighbor girl to death with a golf club, like another of his cousins. Come to think of it, his opponent for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden, has been accused of rape, by his former aide Tara Reade. And unlike Biden, none of Bobby’s daughters have ever written in their diaries that Daddy used to take long showers with them when they were 11 years old. Compared to Joe Biden, in fact, Bobby Kennedy Jr. is a paragon of virtue.

Low bar, but true.