WHEN THE LEFT TURNS ON A KENNEDY: ABC News Airs ‘Hatchet Job’ RFK Jr. Interview, Cuts Out Comments on COVID Jabs and Other Vaccines.
I guess they’re done with Camelot?
WHEN THE LEFT TURNS ON A KENNEDY: ABC News Airs ‘Hatchet Job’ RFK Jr. Interview, Cuts Out Comments on COVID Jabs and Other Vaccines.
I guess they’re done with Camelot?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.