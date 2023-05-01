THIS IS THE GREATEST PIECE OF STUPIDITY I’VE SEEN ALL YEAR*. EVERY CULTURE HAS WARRIORS: Should school use ‘Warrior’ nickname? Tribe to have last say.
*Yes, I’ve listened to (as little as possible of) Kamala Harris’ word salad. Even so.
