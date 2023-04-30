JOSH KRAUSHAAR: The GOP’s quiet winning streak. “Zoom out from the most eye-catching headlines, and Republicans showed clear signs of momentum — from the GOP’s surprising unity on Capitol Hill to Senate Republicans’ recruitment success to polls showing Trump running competitively against Biden.”
