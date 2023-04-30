WELL: The New York Times Uncovered The Worst-Kept Secret In Academia: Summer study-abroad programs are cushy vacations for students and boondoggles to attract elite faculty. “I’m sure I’m an outlier. Plenty of professors who benefit from these programs love them. Same for administrators who tag along on the trips! Plus all students love vacations with academic credit. Rant over. This background brings me to the latest breathless reporting in the New York Times.”

