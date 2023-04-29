“RULE OF LAW:” Senator Schumer’s Letter to Chief Judge Godbey (NDTX): If you don’t do what I want, “Congress will consider more prescriptive requirements.” “It has come to this. The Senate Majority leader, who has no chance of actually passing court reform legislation, is issuing empty ultimatums to a federal judge. Anyone who can count to sixty knows such “prescriptive requirements” are dead on arrival. And certainly Schumer knows that as well. But Schumer’s intent, like that of Durbin, is not to actually engage in good-faith discussions with the judiciary. Rather the goal, as always, is to undermine the authority of judges he disagrees with.”

Threatening the judiciary has become a habit with Sen. Schumer.