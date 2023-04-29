INTEGRITY: The North Carolina Supreme Court made several key election decisions on Friday, ruling to reinstate a voter ID law and keep the Republican-led redistricting maps in place. “The rulings were made possible after the court was swung in November from 4-3 Democrat-controlled to 5-2 Republican. The voter ID law, enacted in 2018, had previously been thrown out over claims it unfairly targeted minorities.”
