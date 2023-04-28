HMM:
BREAKING: Pfizer silently funded groups advocating for vaccine mandates and passports during the COVID pandemic.
— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 27, 2023
HMM:
BREAKING: Pfizer silently funded groups advocating for vaccine mandates and passports during the COVID pandemic.
— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 27, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.