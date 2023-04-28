ARE LAWYERS AND DOCTORS ACTUALLY OVEREDUCATED? Rich Vedder points out that compared to other countries, our grad students of all kinds probably are, at least in terms of time to degree. (I had no idea a Ph.D. in 3 years “wasn’t that atypical in the 1960s.”) I do think that a two-year law school with a year of apprenticeship (not just a wine-and-dine summer position) would be much better than our three-year track.