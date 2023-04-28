CHANGE: Manchin and Senate GOP vote to overturn EPA emissions rule. “Someone’s hearing footsteps. Manchin voted with the GOP on this because he’s going to get creamed in WV next year no matter which office he seeks for enabling the Biden-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act. He needs some conservative cred for WV voters, and this one’s cheap because Biden’s veto makes it meaningless. I doubt Schumer or Biden even mind, since it gives Biden a chance to look tough.”